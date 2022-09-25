Blugolds blank Loras
The UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team posted a shutout against 17th-ranked Loras in a 1-0 victory on Sunday at Simpson Field.
The Blugolds made Nate Donovan’s penalty kick in the 22nd minute hold up. Goalkeeper Spencer Banks made one save. It helped Eau Claire remain unbeaten at 12-0-0 this year.
Blue Devils go 1-2
The UW-Stout volleyball team went 1-2 at the Wartburg Invitational over the weekend. The Blue Devils beat Concordia (Minn.) 3-1 on Saturday, but fell to Wartburg 3-1 and Coe 3-2 on Friday.
Steel drop series
The Chippewa Steel dropped a series against the Anchorage Wolverines over the weekend. The Steel won the second of three games 5-2 on Friday, but fell 6-3 on Saturday.
Chippewa hosts Janesville for a two-game series next Friday and Saturday.
From staff reports
