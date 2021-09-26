Eau Claire Memorial logo

Old Abes win Big Rivers

The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team captured the Big Rivers Conference title over the weekend.

The Old Abes finished in first place in the season-long standings after a strong showing at Saturday’s conference tournament. Molly Hower (No. 1 singles), Livy Parrett (No. 4 singles), Katie Rentzepis/Kim Harvey (No. 1 doubles) and Maggie Munger/Kylee Calchera (No. 3 doubles) all took first in their respective flights for Memorial.

Gaby sets UW-Stout record

UW-Stout golfer Austin Gaby set a new school record on Saturday at the Twin Cities Classic, carding a 7-under 65.

Gaby made six birdies and an eagle in the standout round. The previous record was a 67, set by Dylan Kline in 2017.

Gaby sat in second place at the tournament after Sunday. Play wraps up on Monday.

Blugolds perfect at home

The UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team maintained its spotless record at home with a 3-2 win over St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Carter Thiesfeld scored the go-ahead goal in the 86th minute to break a 2-2 tie. Drew Jeffers and Will Heinen also scored for Eau Claire.

Blue Devils score big win

The UW-Stout women’s soccer team became the first squad to defeat St. Mary’s this season, beating the Cardinals 2-1 on Sunday. Rachel Younker and Lexi Boyd both scored to help the Blue Devils hand the Cardinals their first loss of the year.

From staff reports