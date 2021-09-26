The Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis team captured the Big Rivers Conference title over the weekend.
The Old Abes finished in first place in the season-long standings after a strong showing at Saturday’s conference tournament. Molly Hower (No. 1 singles), Livy Parrett (No. 4 singles), Katie Rentzepis/Kim Harvey (No. 1 doubles) and Maggie Munger/Kylee Calchera (No. 3 doubles) all took first in their respective flights for Memorial.
Gaby sets UW-Stout record
UW-Stout golfer Austin Gaby set a new school record on Saturday at the Twin Cities Classic, carding a 7-under 65.
Gaby made six birdies and an eagle in the standout round. The previous record was a 67, set by Dylan Kline in 2017.
Gaby sat in second place at the tournament after Sunday. Play wraps up on Monday.
Blugolds perfect at home
The UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team maintained its spotless record at home with a 3-2 win over St. Mary’s on Saturday.
Carter Thiesfeld scored the go-ahead goal in the 86th minute to break a 2-2 tie. Drew Jeffers and Will Heinen also scored for Eau Claire.
Blue Devils score big win
The UW-Stout women’s soccer team became the first squad to defeat St. Mary’s this season, beating the Cardinals 2-1 on Sunday. Rachel Younker and Lexi Boyd both scored to help the Blue Devils hand the Cardinals their first loss of the year.