Augusta football coach Derek Boldt was named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week on Wednesday.
Boldt has guided the Beavers to a 6-0 start to the season. It’s a stark difference from last year, when Augusta finished 0-6. The Beavers won a critical game over Pepin/Alma last week to take control of the chase for the Dairyland Conference title.
“This is not a product of me,” Boldt said in a press release, “I think it is a product of the program as a whole with the coaches that I have on staff, and the community that has gotten behind what we’re trying to do here. I wouldn’t be in this position without the people that I have surrounding me.”
Boldt is the third coach with Chippewa Valley ties to win the Packers honor this season. Altoona coach Chad Hanson and Chippewa Falls graduate Nick Bohl, now the coach at Oconto Falls, have also been recipients this fall.
Cody undergoes shoulder surgery
Chippewa Falls native and Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Cody had labral debridement surgery on Wednesday, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Halicke.
Cody has not pitched since April, sidelined by an inflamed right shoulder. Halicke reported the Rangers are hoping Cody will be able to return for the second half of the 2022 season.
Cody broke through into the majors in 2020 and made Texas’ opening day roster this spring. But he only made seven appearances early in the season before getting injured.
Stout LB up for award
UW-Stout linebacker Haydon Miller was named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday.
Miller is one of 176 semifinalists for the honor, which recognizes an individual as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
Miller studies manufacturing engineering at UW-Stout and has a 3.63 GPA. On the field, the senior is a two-time captain for the Blue Devils.
Blugolds fall on road
The UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 defeat at Luther on Wednesday in Decorah, Iowa.
Maggie Haller scored the decisive goal for Luther, striking in the 57th minute.
—UW-Stout fell to Hamline 1-0 in Menomonie. Emily Hillis scored the only goal of the game in the 49th minute for the Pipers.
Blugolds sweep Blue Devils
The UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis team won each match for a 9-0 dual victory over UW-Stout on Wednesday in Eau Claire.