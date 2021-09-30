Eau Claire North will induct a new class into its Hall of Fame at the Huskies’ football game against New Richmond on Friday at Carson Park.
The inductees will be Dave Phillips (Class of 1968), CJ Martin (1987), Scott Christenson (1996), Amanda Eisold-Nelson (2003), Derrick LaPoint (2006) and Erin Stenseth (2009). They will be the 24th class inducted into the North Hall of Fame.
Essen joins UW-EC staff
Katie Essen, previously a UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball player, will join her former coach Tonja Englund’s staff for this upcoming season, the school announced. Essen, who finished her playing career last year, was an All-WIAC selection and a member of the league’s All-Defensive team as a senior. She was also selected to the D3hoops All-Central Region second team.
Steel hold off Wolverines
Ryan Waltman scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Chippewa Steel held off the Anchorage Wolverines 4-3 on Thursday in Chippewa Falls.
James Miller tallied two assists for Chippewa. The series continues with games on Friday and Saturday night at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Correction
Colin Boyarski was incorrectly excluded from Altoona baseball’s 2021 all-conference selections in the “Beaver Believer” story in the Sept. 29 edition of the Leader-Telegram. The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.