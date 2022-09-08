Blugolds stay unbeaten
The UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team stayed unbeaten with a 4-0 victory over Northland on Thursday in Ashland.
Sam Lynch, Cooper Roberts, Carter Thiesfeld and Veeti Penttinen scored for the Blugolds, who are 4-0 this season.
Blue Devils get 1st win
The UW-Stout women’s soccer team got its first victory of the season by defeating St. Norbert 3-1 on Thursday in Menomonie.
Caylee Boone scored a tie-breaking goal in the second half to put Stout ahead. Liv Winkler and Marissa Steele also scored for the Blue Devils.
From staff reports
