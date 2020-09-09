Attendance at Big Rivers Conference and Lakeland Conference events will be limited this fall, the leagues announced Wednesday.
In the Big Rivers, parents of the home team's athletes will be the only ones allowed to attend high school and middle school events. Spectators from away schools will not be permitted.
Parents can only attend events in which their child is competing. Face coverings will be required to be worn throughout the duration of the event for all spectators.
Per the BRC's release, all host schools have agreed to live stream varsity events online for away fans to watch. They may also live stream lower-level games if possible. Stream details will be shared by the host school prior to the event taking place. Tennis and golf will not be livestreamed, but parents from both home and away schools will be allowed to attend those sporting events.
Passes for BRC home events are expected to be distributed in the next week.
In the Lakeland, attendance will be limited to immediate family members at conference events.
"We understand these events are an important piece of the community for many of us," a Lakeland release said. "By limiting exposure, we are hoping that we can extend sports seasons through the fall and continue to offer these opportunities to our students throughout the year."
The Lakeland release did not give details about any potential online live streams, but encouraged those who are unable to attend events to follow competitions through the media and live streams.
Tennis, golf, cross country and swim and dive have already been able to start competitions. Volleyball and boys soccer can start playing games next Tuesday, while football can play games starting Sept. 23.