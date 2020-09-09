Attendance at Big Rivers Conference events will be limited this fall, the conference announced Wednesday.
Parents of the home team's athletes will be the only ones allowed to attend high school and middle school events. Spectators from away schools will not be permitted.
Parents can only attend events in which their child is competing.
Face coverings will be required to be worn throughout the duration of the event for all spectators.
Per the conference's release, all host schools have agreed to live stream varsity events online for away fans to watch. They may also live stream lower-level games if possible. Stream details will be shared by the host school prior to the event taking place.
Tennis and golf will not be livestreamed, but parents from both home and away schools will be allowed to attend those sporting events.
Passes for home events are expected to be distributed in the next week.
Tennis, golf, cross country and swim and dive have already been able to start competitions. Volleyball and boys soccer can start playing games next Tuesday, while football can play games starting Sept. 23.