Wisconsin Mellusi Football

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi carries the ball against Iowa on Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison.

 Associated Press

MADISON — Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen already found one indelible way to honor the man he credits for much of his college football success.

Allen and his fellow Wisconsin running backs plan to make an equally compelling tribute to their former position coach on the field this fall. Gary Brown died April 10 at the age of 52 .