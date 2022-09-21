New Mexico St Wisconsin Football

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia is stopped by Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison.

 Associated Press

MADISON— Ohio State annually ranks among the nation’s highest-scoring teams. Wisconsin traditionally has one of the stingiest defenses in the land.

Yet these two Big Ten programs don’t get to play each other every year because they’re in different divisions. They last faced off in 2019, when Ohio State beat Wisconsin 38-7 in the regular season and 34-21 in the Big Ten championship game.