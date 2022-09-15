Packers Vikings Football

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones runs upfield against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 11 in Minneapolis.

 Associated Press

GREEN BAY — After spending the last three seasons looking up at the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North standings, the Chicago Bears head into Lambeau Field in an unusual position.

The Bears (1-0) lead the Packers (0-1) in the division race for the first time since 2018, when Chicago last earned the NFC North title. The Packers have won the NFC North every year since and are 6-0 against the Bears during that stretch.