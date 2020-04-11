There’s no shortage of motivation for Kenny Bednarek.
Unfortunately for the Olympic hopeful, there is a shortage of opportunity. Such is life amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This summer was shaping up to be the perfect chance for the Rice Lake alumnus to announce his presence to a global audience. It was all set to see the ultimate dream realized. And to silence the naysayers.
Now with the Tokyo Olympic Games postponed to 2021, all that will need to wait for Bednarek.
It’s a disappointment for the 21-year-old track star, especially coming off a 2019 season which saw a meteoric rise from the junior college ranks to a professional career with Nike and a spot at the world championships.
Last year, as high-profile as it was, was hampered by injuries which slowed Bednarek at the U.S. championships and at worlds. He injured his hamstring at the national championships, and had a nerve flare-up at worlds.
The health struggles left Bednarek with plenty of fire coming into 2020. So did his doubters.
“It kind of put a bad taste in my mouth,” he said last week in a phone interview. “I saw certain people online saying that I needed to give my money back to Nike and go back to school. That kind of just fuels me. I took a screenshot of that. I was going to do what I’ve been doing because my confidence isn’t down at all. So I’ll just do what I always do and compete, hopefully be one of the top athletes and win gold. But hearing (the Olympics were delayed), I was just disappointed because I had to postpone that.”
His time will come though. The Olympics are only postponed as of now, not canceled. And Bednarek qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials by virtue of his performances in 2019. He’ll eventually get his chance.
And according to Indian Hills Community College track and field coach Brent Ewing — Bednarek’s college coach — his chances are good. Really good, in fact.
“I’d say it’s a 10 out of 10 chance (he qualifies for the Olympics). I don’t think there’s any doubt,” Ewing said.
There’s good reason Ewing has that much confidence in his former star. Bednarek ran the fourth-fastest 200-meter of all time at the National Junior College Athletic Association national championships last year at 19.49 seconds. Later at the meet, he became the first American ever to break 20 seconds in the 200 and 45 seconds in the 400-meter.
And then there are the seven individual high school state championships to talk about too.
“Physically, he’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen. He has a true gift,” Ewing said. “His mechanics, above anything, are really what you notice right away when you watch him run, just how mechanically sound he is. That’s what really sets him apart from not just a college sprinter, but even other professional sprinters.”
With the Trials and many other professional meets on hold, Bednarek’s only opportunity to show off that gift is in training. And he’s doing a lot of it these days down in Clermont, Fla.
“We’re training on grass, and taking bike rides and stuff like that because tracks are closed. So it’s kind of tough to train right now,” he said. “Nike’s been saying they’re still hoping to have some meets eventually, but right now we’re kind of just taking it day by day until things are called off.”
The sporting world screeched to a halt over the last month, and there’s no definitive end in sight. Bednarek said given the extreme circumstances, he’d be fine if meets scheduled for the rest of the season were called off.
“From where I’m at, I’m good with shutting down and not running any meets. But I still want to train, because you can’t take eight months off and then expect ourselves to go back into training,” he said. “So we’ve got to do some sort of work, that’s kind of my mindset.
“I don’t want the season to end like this, but at the same time with everything that’s going on right now, I kind of want it to. It’s not just us that are having a hard time, it’s athletes all over the US and the world. If they’re going to try to host some of these meets, I just don’t see how it’s going to happen. Half of the athletes aren’t even able to train.”
Even with his dominant pedigree at this point in his career, there’s always room for improvement. At his young age, Ewing believes there’s plenty of potential waiting to be unlocked.
With another year to train, that could leave Bednarek looking better than ever coming into the Trials.
“I don’t think he’s really even touched what he’s capable of. We saw last year that it was really the start of something special,” Ewing said. “If he’s got a couple years here where he can be healthy and work with his coaching staff, I think he could give Noah Lyles a run for his money, in my view at least.”
That’s high praise. Lyles is the world champion in the 200.
Whenever the Trials happen, Bednarek could get another litmus test against the champ. Lyles is also an American.
Whoever ends up being in the field that day, Bednarek said he’ll be ready.
After all, the title of Olympian is on the line.
“It would have been nice to (qualify) at a younger age. So that was a little disappointing, but I’m glad that we’ll still have a shot at doing it next year,” Bednarek said. “I feel like I’ll be ready for that.”