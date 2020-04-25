Tyler Biadasz has legitimate reasoning if he’s developed a chip on his shoulder during the NFL draft process.
The former University of Wisconsin center was been dissected and has experienced a fall in draft stock that was hard to see coming — as recently as early February, Biadasz was projected as a late-first-round pick.
But injury concerns have clouded his accomplishments as a Badger. Biadasz had hip surgery before his redshirt junior season and had to have a shoulder surgery this offseason that kept him off the field at the NFL scouting combine and unable to participate in drills at UW’s pro day.
However, the Dallas Cowboys traded back into the fourth round of the draft and took Biadasz with the 40th and final pick of the round (146th overall).
The Cowboys, whose offensive line has been one of the best in the league the past handful of seasons, lost former Badger center Travis Frederick to retirement this offseason. Biadasz appears poised to keep a UW product in the middle of that line.
With Dallas, Biadasz has the chance to block for one of the best running backs in the NFL in Ezekiel Elliott, who has posted three seasons of at least 1,357 rushing yards. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will appreciate Biadasz’s pass-blocking skills, as Prescott is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,902 yards.
“This is the perfect kind of guy for the Dallas Cowboys and what they want to do offensively, meaning they want to be run-centric with Ezekiel Elliott and they want everything to come off of that,” ESPN’s Louis Riddick said. “Tyler Biadasz is one of those people who, if he can even out those uneven performances, he has the kind of physicality on the interior that Dallas likes to really establish.
“To get that in the fourth round? They may have found themselves a steal.”
Cephus heads to Lions
Quintez Cephus sees his best football ahead of him.
He knows thus far in his football career — he played just two years of high school and two full seasons as a receiver at the University of Wisconsin — he’s relied on his athleticism to succeed as he learns the finer points of his role.
After posting 901 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 catches this season, and becoming the Badgers’ clear No. 1 receiver, he wants his best football to come in the NFL as opposed to seeing what would happen in another season at UW.
The Detroit Lions picked Cephus with the 21st selection of the NFL draft’s fifth round (166th overall) on Saturday.
Detroit struggled offensively last season as quarterback Matt Stafford dealt with a back injury. Under coordinator Darrell Bevell — who led the Badgers to a win in the 1994 Rose Bowl as the team’s quarterback — the Lions averaged just 21.3 points per game, 18th in the league.
Cephus was the 23rd wide receiver drafted this year, in what draft analysts are calling one of the best draft classes at the position in history. He joins a veteran-laden receiving corps including Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola in Detroit.
"He attacks the football in the air. He doesn't have the big-time speed, you don't see a lot of separation ... a lot of contested catches with his physicality. He doesn't really have that second gear when the ball goes up, but even when the corner is in face (coverage), this guy has the chance to make plays because he's got outstanding ball skills," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said.
Orr goes quick
Former Badgers linebacker Chris Orr wasn't selected in the NFL draft, but he didn't last long on the open market. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers about 30 minutes after the final pick was selected.
Orr recorded 11½ sacks in 2019, which ranked third in the Big Ten Conference.