River Falls football is back in the Big Rivers. For one more season, that is.
"Being back in the Big Rivers is a good feeling," River Falls coach David Crail said. "I guess it's like we never left."
The Wildcats were set to move this season from their traditional home in the Big Rivers to the Mississippi Valley Conference, made up predominately of teams from the Coulee Region, as part of a statewide football conference restructuring plan. But with the coronavirus pandemic throwing schedules out of whack, and the WIAA adding conference flexibility, River Falls has seized the opportunity to return to its old stomping ground.
The River Falls reunion was one of many updates the Big Rivers shared in a statement released Tuesday afternoon detailing the conference's plan of action for the upcoming fall season. Big Rivers schools will partake in conference-only schedules this fall and abstain from tournaments, invites or multi-team events. Conference champions and all-conference selections will not be recognized.
"The schools of the Big Rivers Conference have been in collaboration to find the best course of action for fall sports," the Big Rivers athletic directors wrote in a joint statement. "The schools have considered the recent plans shared by the WIAA, local guidance from their respective county health organization as well as insights and ideas communicated by all groups of the Big Rivers Conference which includes superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaches. The primary focus has centered around the safety and health of our student-athletes, their families, their coaches and their fans.
"After much discussion, the Big Rivers Conference approved the adoption of the WIAA plans for fall sports, but not all member schools were able to participate fully in the fall conference contests."
Two full-time members of the conference, Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North, opted to move all fall sports offerings to the newly formed alternative spring period. Superior, a Big Rivers member for football only, moved football and volleyball to the alternative spring while playing soccer and WIAA-deemed low-risk sports in the fall.
New Richmond, which joined the conference this year as a football-only member, will stay playing Big Rivers foes this fall as opposed to its traditional Middle Border slate.
The BRC will consist of Chippewa Falls, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake and River Falls for football and Chippewa Falls, Hudson, Menomonie, Rice Lake and River Falls for all other sports.
If a conference game is canceled, the Big Rivers statement said a school can schedule a non-conference bout in its place. A conference-wide plan for spectators at games was not specified.
For River Falls, a return to the Big Rivers reignites traditional football rivalries built up over years of competition. Most notably, the River Falls student-athletes get one more conference bout with archrival Hudson.
"When the WIAA was going through their decision-making process over the course of the last month, and they opened up the possibility for teams to have relief within their conference, those discussions started to happen a little bit more seriously here," Crail said of River Falls’ path back to the BRC. "Obviously with what we're dealing with with COVID, our focus is making certain that our players are as safe as possible. Part of that deals with playing teams that are within your region. That's really where our focus was on that conversation, not having to travel too far out of our area and giving our kids the best chance to be able to compete and do so in a safe manner."
Crail, in his fourth season leading the Wildcat program, is simply glad to be playing at all given the circumstances.
"So much of our focus has been really, 'What can we do during the course of the summer to make sure that we're in a position to be able to play?’” Crail said. "Obviously all of those traditional rivalries and games that are important to our school, our community and our kids, those are awesome, those are great. But really, our focus has been, 'What do we need to do to show that we can get back and we can do it safely?' Now that we've been given the opportunity to do so, how do we respond?"
The sports the WIAA deemed low risk – girls golf, girls tennis, girls swim and dive and boys and girls cross country – can currently practice with some interscholastic contests already taking place around the Chippewa Valley. High-risk sports – football, boys soccer and volleyball – can begin practices on Sept. 7.
Football games can be played as early as Sept. 23.
Outside the Big Rivers, Altoona athletic director Elissa Upward announced Tuesday the district has decided to move forward with non-contact practices and conditioning work for football, boys soccer and volleyball.
"The Athletics Department and coaches have created plans for practices that align with county guidelines and the 2020 WIAA Return to Fall Sports Considerations," Upward wrote in an open letter. "Any additional requirements by the school and our coaching staff will be communicated to all team members. Student athletes who have completed their online registration will receive additional communication from our coaching staff later this week."
Practices for the three sports will begin on Sept. 8, but Upward reiterated that contests cannot be played in the trio of sports under the current Eau Claire City-County Heath Department order.
"We will continue to review the county's health order and make changes to our season schedules, as the order is updated every two weeks," Upward wrote.
Elk Mound, a member of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, also announced Tuesday its school board has voted to go ahead with conference-only competitions in the fall. Decisions on spectators and concessions have not been made.