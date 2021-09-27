Jake McCabe could return to competitive play for the first time in seven months this week.
The Eau Claire native and former Memorial Old Abe is primed to complete his journey back from injury as his Chicago Blackhawks kick off preseason play Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings. They'll also play a pair of exhibition contests against the St. Louis Blues on Friday and Saturday.
McCabe, an eight-year National Hockey League veteran, is entering his first season with the Blackhawks. He signed a four year, $16 million deal with Chicago on July 28 after previously spending his entire professional hockey career in the Buffalo Sabres organization.
It was with the Sabres last February that McCabe suffered a severe injury. He tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee on an awkward collision with the boards after an attempted hit on New Jersey's Nico Hirschier. That ended his campaign prematurely, especially unfortunate given he was an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. But McCabe still found a landing spot back in the Midwest.
McCabe said he returned to the ice 16 weeks after suffering the injury and has been skating now for about three months. He's been a full participant in training camp.
"Each week gets better and better." McCabe said earlier this month on the Blackhawks Talk podcast. "Just trying to be smart about it, be patient about it. If there is a day of soreness I'll take a day and whatnot, but honestly I've been lucky. It's gone really well."
McCabe is a part of a retooled blue line for the Blackhawks, who notably shipped out the likes of Duncan Keith, Nikita Zadorov and Adam Boqvist while bringing in McCabe and four-time All-Star Seth Jones. McCabe has been paired with Jones through the first few days of Blackhawks camp in what would certainly be the team's top duo. Which of the team's left-handed defensemen will end up with Jones and Connor Murphy remains up in the air, however.
“McCabe, he’s very reliable — he’s going to play on the left side with one or the other,” Blackhawks assistant coach Jeremy Colliton told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I don’t think we’re stuck on anything yet, but we want him to get some chemistry and we’ll see how it goes in exhibitions ... We want to give it a bit for them to get used to each other, and then we’ll just reevaluate after a few games.”
McCabe played one season of prep hockey with Memorial, notching 22 points in 23 games. He went on to the U.S. National Team Development Program and the University of Wisconsin before being drafted in the second round by the Sabres.
He's played 353 games in the NHL, notching 18 goals, 59 assists and 522 hits. For the first time at this level, he's adjusting to new surroundings. He was able to work at the Blackhawks’ practice facility in the summer before camp began.
"It's been nice to just kind of meet everyone, see the friendly faces," McCabe said on Blackhawks Talk. "It's different being the new guy, that's for sure, but it's nice to transition, being over for a month already and getting to know the training staff, equipment staff and everyone around the building."
Despite the move, McCabe is rather familiar with Chicago. He and his wife Gaby, a fellow former Badger, have spent the last six offseasons in the city. He's discussed the significance of signing there since the move became official, calling it a dream come true.
"We've got a spot in Lincoln Park," McCabe said. "We've got a boy on the way, the family's growing, so it's pretty awesome we can have our growing family right here in Chicago."
He'll be even closer to Eau Claire when Chicago travels to Minnesota on Jan. 22. The Blackhawks kick off the regular season on Oct. 13 at the Colorado Avalanche.