The UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team scored three goals in the final period to pull away for a 4-1 victory over UW-Superior in Wednesday’s WIAC semifinal series in Eau Claire.
"The third period was a lot better for us," UW-Eau Claire coach Erik Strand said. "I liked the last seven minutes of the second and the third period itself. I thought we finally started to get into a rhythm. We started to look more like ourselves."
The Game 1 victory means with a win in Game 2 on Friday, the Blugolds will advance to the WIAC championship series next week. If UW-Superior wins Friday, the teams will play a minigame after the conclusion of Game 2 to decide who advances to the championship.
Ella Ierino scored twice for the Blugolds, and Dani Slominski and Maddy Jablonski also found the back of the net. UW-Eau Claire goalie Stephanie Martin saved 24 of 25 shots.
"It wasn't as convincing of a win as I think we would have liked, but it still feels good obviously to get that first win out of the way in the playoffs," Slominski said.
Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. on Friday in Eau Claire.
"We want to have a little bit more energy and a little bit more urgency earlier," Strand said. "A young team, it's a learning moment. We weren't happy with how we were playing the first 30 minutes of that game and we're not shielding them from that. That's what we have to really focus on, a better start."
UW-River Falls beat UW-Stevens Point 5-0 Wednesday in the other semifinal.