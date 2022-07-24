Rockies Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers Andrew McCutchen celebrates his double and putting the Brewers in the lead during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies Sunday in Milwaukee.

 Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Andrew McCutchen says a different approach at the plate has helped the Milwaukee Brewers surge out of the All-Star break.

McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the Brewers a wild 10-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.