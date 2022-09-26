Bucks Media Day Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22), Brook Lopez, second from left, Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), Bobby Portis (19) and Jrue Holiday, front center, pose for a photograph at the team's media day Sunday in Milwaukee.

 Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton probably won’t be available for the beginning of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist this summer.

“Hopefully soon after that,” the three-time All-Star said Sunday at the Bucks’ Media Day event.