Reds Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in Milwaukee.

 Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Donovan Solano had a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Sunday.

Solano, who also had an RBI double in the eight, had an RBI flyball in the 10th off Devin Williams (2-2) as the Reds won for the eighth time in 10 games.