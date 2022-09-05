Brewers Rockies Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell looks on from the dugout as players warm up before a game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday in Denver.

 Associated Press

DENVER — There’s no other way to spin it: Catcher Victor Caratini came up clutch not only at the plate but by offering words of wisdom to his closer on spin rate.

Caratini hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning for the Milwaukee Brewers, helping Craig Counsell earn managerial win No. 600 in a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on a sweltering Monday.