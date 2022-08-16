Dodgers Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini, second from right, is congratulated by teammates after his two-run single during the 11th inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — Victor Caratini hit a two-run single off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel in the 11th inning, rallying the Milwaukee Brewers over Los Angeles 5-4 on Tuesday night.

“I just tried to make contact,” said Caratini, who was mobbed by his teammates after the hit. “Whether it’s a flyball or putting the ball in play, try to get at least one run in and thankfully it worked.”