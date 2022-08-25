FINAL REHEARSAL

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) defend during the first half of a preseason game Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes walked onto the field for a poignant penalty, then the Chiefs and Packers rested most of their starters in their preseason finale Thursday night, which Kansas City won 17-10 behind two touchdown passes from Shane Buechele.

The third-stringer outplayed longtime Chiefs backup Chad Henne, throwing for 166 yards with both of his scoring strikes to journeyman tight end Matt Bushman, who later left with a shoulder injury and did not return.