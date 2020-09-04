Chippewa Falls native Kyle Cody's transition from the Texas Rangers' bullpen to the rotation is off to a good start.
Cody, who previously made three appearances with the Rangers as a reliever, allowed one unearned run in three innings in his first career Major League Baseball start on Friday in Seattle. The Mariners mustered just one hit off Cody but were able to get to Rangers pitchers in later innings in a 6-3 Seattle triumph.
While he took the loss, the McDonell grad has yet to allow an earned run at the MLB level. He entered Friday with 4.1 scoreless innings of work.
"I thought Kyle looked a lot like he has the whole time," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "He pounded the strike zone. He did a really good job. He threw a bunch of changeups today. He hadn't really done that before. I think he used all three of pitches and did a really good job. ...
"He's looked good ever since we put him out there. Nothing really seems to bother him out there, which is pretty amazing for a young kid who hasn't pitched past A-ball."
Cody struck out a pair and allowed two walks in 45 pitches Friday. He threw 28 of those pitches for strikes.
A shorter outing for Cody was expected, with Dallas Morning News Rangers writer Evan Grant tweeting that he would not be expected to pitch more than three or four innings when he first broke the news of Cody's expected start on Tuesday.
Cody was responsible for the error that led to his own unearned run in the second inning. Kyle Seager, who scored on a Ty France single, moved to second base on an errant pickoff attempt from Cody.
Cody was called up to the majors on Aug. 20 and made his MLB debut a day later, also against the Mariners. He pitched one inning each in his first two outings before getting a longer opportunity, 2.1 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Sunday.
He replaced the recently traded Mike Minor in the Rangers' starting rotation.
"It wasn't really expected this year," Cody said pregame of the opportunity he's getting this season. "I've been pretty grateful for the dominoes falling into place. It's just been a pretty amazing experience so far."
Cody, a 2012 McDonell graduate, guided the Macks to back-to-back Division 4 state runner-up finishes while in high school. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin in 2012.
He pitched collegiately at Kentucky before the Rangers selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB draft.
Here’s to @kylecody10 making ’em swingless in Seattle tonight in his first big league start! #TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/XkHiJrkpLn— Texas Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) September 4, 2020