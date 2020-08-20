The Cardinals will be flying again soon.
Chippewa Falls activities director Mike Thompson told the Leader-Telegram Thursday that the school will play sports in the fall as long as in-person schooling continues, making Chi-Hi the first member of the Big Rivers Conference to publicly declare its intention to play on as opposed to postponing fall sports to the WIAA's newly formed alternative spring.
"The community mentioned that they'd like to see school safely in person when they were surveyed prior to the summer," Thompson said. "Our summer plans have been directed at that. We've been working to say, ‘If we're in person for instruction, we'd like to be able to safely offer academic and athletic activity opportunities for our kids.’ That's the premise we've been working on, of course keeping an eye on everything as it evolves."
Chippewa Falls' fall sports offerings include football, boys soccer, volleyball, girls tennis, girls golf, girls swim and dive and boys and girls cross country. Their status will be reevaluated if the Chippewa Falls Area United School District moves to remote learning during the year due to COVID-19.
Big Rivers leaders met Thursday to discuss the member schools' plans. Thompson said he expects districts to announce their intentions individually. Some, like Menomonie, are awaiting the topic being discussed at school board meetings.
"Each school has to go through their process," Thompson said. "Then we can obviously move forward with scheduling. It's going to be a quick turnaround this fall for scheduling because we'll likely have to redo most of the scheduling."
Thompson said he expects a press release detailing the conference's overall plan to come out Tuesday. Among the topics he said the Big Rivers would like to address as a unit is attendance at games so no fanbase is surprised when traveling.
As of now, Thompson said he told Chippewa Falls parents games will likely be limited to immediate family members and attendees will be asked to wear masks for the duration of the game.
The Big Rivers already knew entering Thursday's discussions that Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North will postpone fall sports to the alternative spring after the Eau Claire Area School District announced its plans last week. The Eau Claire schools were joined publicly Thursday by another Big Rivers football member, Superior, which announced it will postpone football and volleyball to the alternative spring while playing all other fall sports in the fall.
Student-athletes from at least one school in the conference can plan on returning to the playing field in the near future for the first time since March.
"I know our athletes are just super stoked about it," Chippewa Falls volleyball coach Luke Heidtke said. "I had a couple of them who had their seasons completely canceled last spring. So, they’re just so excited that we'll be able to compete in some way this fall."
"I think a lot of them are starting to go a little stir crazy," Chi-Hi boys soccer coach Al Ali added, "waiting for one, to get back to school, and two, to get their sports and activities going again. I think it's a good way to get them refocused and let them enjoy being a kid again."
Practices for sports deemed low-risk by the WIAA — girls golf, girls tennis, girls swim and dive and boys and girls cross country — began at schools across the state on Monday. Football, volleyball and boys soccer will have to wait until Sept. 7.
The delay has been jarring for Chippewa Falls football coach Chuck Raykovich, set to walk the Cardinal sidelines for a 46th season. The team was originally scheduled to play its first game of the season Thursday night against Holmen. Instead, he's had an unusual amount of August free time.
"When I was born, my dad was a football coach," Raykovich said. "Through grade school until I was old enough to play, I was on the practice field every day with him. Then when I was in seventh grade I started playing, and I played in college and started coaching immediately. So, basically this is the first time in my life at this time of the year that I haven't been doing football. To be honest with you, it's weird as hell. I don't know where I fit into this life, earth equation thing now."
But soon, things will be as close to back to normal as possible given the current circumstances.
"We're going to get back on the field and we're going to play," Raykovich said. "The safety precautions that we have to undertake, it's phenomenal. I never dreamt in all my years coaching it would come to this, but we're going to do everything we can to keep everybody healthy enough to finish this season."
More schools individually declared their intention to play in the fall to the Leader-Telegram Thursday: Cadott, Fall Creek and Mondovi. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser athletic director Koll Fjelstad said the school was meeting with Barron County health officials Thursday and planned to play in the fall unless directed not to.
Alma Center Lincoln athletic director and football coach Jeremy Hanson, who previously announced the school will participate in the fall, told the Leader-Telegram the 8-man football Central Wisconsin Conference West plans to play this fall. The newly formed conference consists of Alma Center Lincoln, Bruce, Gilman, McDonell, New Auburn and Phillips.
Like the Big Rivers, leaders from the Dairyland Conference also met Thursday. A verdict from the conference was not announced at the time of publication.
The Coulee Conference, the new football home for Altoona, will meet Monday to decide when it will play fall sports, Zac Bellman of the Trempealeau County Times reported Thursday. One Coulee school, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, announced on its Facebook page Thursday it will move football to the spring while playing volleyball, cross country and girls golf in the fall.