In the 100-plus year history of the Chippewa River Baseball League, only one thing has caused a stoppage in play.
War.
The World Wars, to be exact. But this summer’s iteration of the longtime amateur league could be the first to be break that rule.
It doesn’t compare to war, but with the coronavirus bringing much of society to a halt, the CRBL has already needed to delay the start of its season. And how the situation will look in the coming months remains unclear.
It’s a situation that league historian and Eau Claire Rivermen player-manager Andy Niese didn’t think he’d live through.
“One of my good friends, a teammate of mine, has said ‘You feel like you’re living in a history book.’ And I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that we are right now,” Niese said.
The CRBL was slated to begin play on April 25. All opening weekend games have been postponed, and league officials will reassess the situation around the weekend of April 19, according to Niese, who is also the league secretary.
From there, the league will monitor conditions from week to week.
If things haven’t improved in the next month or so, there’s a plan that can be used to adjust.
“If we get to mid to late May, at that point we do have an entirely different schedule plan in place where everyone would play a 10-game season,” Niese said.
The CRBL, according to Niese, would not make the decision to cancel its season until July at the earliest.
“We’re still three months away from making a decision like that,” he said. “We will wait as long as we possibly can, unless we have to abide by local, state or federal guidelines that would make the decision for us earlier than July.”
For the time being, teams aren’t quite sure how things are going to shake out.
“I think we’re all hopeful,” said Ryan Baier, manager of the Tilden Tigers. “Obviously we all want to be out on the field and get going, especially with the weather being nicer than it usually is this time of year. But realistically, I really don’t know what to think with the whole virus situation that’s going on.”
From a financial standpoint, some teams would be hit harder than others by a shortened or canceled season.
Clubs that rely mostly on concessions revenue would be hurt more than the rest, Niese said.
But others should be alright. Tilden, for example, takes in money from player fees, sponsorships and concessions. And their run to the Wisconsin Baseball Association championship game last year gave them prize money they can fall back on too.
Rosters are more or less set already, although there’s a new wrinkle with college players already back in town.
Normally, college athletes don’t return for the summer until May at the earliest, when their school seasons end. But with the college baseball season canceled, the athletes would be ready to go at any point this summer.
Ultimately, this is a new experience for everyone — including the CRBL.
“The effects of this, at the baseball level, it’s really like every other segment of society,” Niese said. “It’s rather observable, unprecedented, and there’s a multi-layer effect to it that we’re trying to figure out on a week-to-week basis. There’s no road map for it.”
And with the situation out of their control, teams and players can only wait and see.
“I really don’t have any idea,” Baier said. “Honestly, I could see us not having a season at all. So I think I’m keeping that in the back of my mind, but obviously I’m still hopeful that we can get some kind of a season in, even if it’s something shorter. I’d rather have something than nothing.”