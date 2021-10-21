The cancellation of the 2020 WIAC football season was a tough blow for Kobe Berghammer.
The Cumberland native was coming off a stellar freshman season with UW-Oshkosh, earning WIAC Newcomer of the Year honors after helping his Titans to a share of the league title. Suddenly, the coronavirus pandemic put all of that momentum on pause for a year.
In the meantime, the young quarterback made the most of the opportunity months of practice offered.
“It gave me another year to mature and kind of grow into myself,” Berghammer said. “I think it really helped me as a quarterback. I feel like I’m a better player now than I was in 2019. That’s a compliment to my coaches and I know I work hard as long as my teammates work hard with me.”
A better Berghammer is a frightening thought for UW-Eau Claire, which travels to Oshkosh for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
Berghammer accounted for 1,700 yards through the air and an additional 706 on the ground as a freshman, totaling 23 total touchdowns. He backed UW-Oshkosh to an 8-3 season which included a win against UW-Whitewater in the regular season finale that forced the Warhawks to share the conference crown. The Titans made the NCAA Tournament, where they were defeated by Central College in the first round.
He had to wait to build on that stellar start but gained an opportunity to focus on the mental side of the game. Added time was especially valuable given his youth and the quarterback position’s inherent cerebral nature.
“When you’re a freshman, especially playing quarterback, things are moving so fast,” Berghammer said. “You don’t even really know what’s going on, you’re just kind of reacting and playing ball. Now I feel more comfortable, I feel like everything slows down more for you. That’s the biggest difference from Year 1 to Year 2, you really just get comfortable seeing the defense, the pass rush coming, setting up in the pocket.”
Berghammer has surpassed 200 passing yards in games against UW-Platteville and UW-La Crosse this year, rushing for a season-high 83 against the Pioneers. He’ll be working with a motivated group as UW-Oshkosh looks to shake off two straight losses to conference contenders UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater.
“A really exciting player,” UW-Eau Claire coach Wesley Beschorner said of Berghammer. “He does a really good job of moving the ball. They ask him to do a lot in the run game and the pass game, so he’s the guy that stirs the drink.”
He’ll be a mighty test for the Blugolds, who are also looking to get back on track for the home stretch of the season.
“It’s always a challenge, especially when a guy can take off and run at any point in time,” Blugold defensive lineman Thomas Kroymann said. “It’s something that we have to work on in practice. We have a great scout team quarterback (Josiah Johnson) who is able to do that for us. It is just something that we have to be aware of, especially on the D-line, to make sure that we keep him in the pocket.”
UW-Eau Claire is in the midst of a two-game losing streak which has seen the defense struggle, allowing 38 points against UW-Stout and 41 to UW-River Falls. The schedule doesn’t get any easier. Three ranked foes remain with UW-EC already 1-2: No. 23 UW-Oshkosh, No. 3 UW-Whitewater and No. 14 UW-La Crosse. UW-Platteville sits at 1-5, but hung with both Oshkosh and La Crosse to prove its worth. It took a late blunder for the Pioneers to not get off a field goal with a chance to beat La Crosse last week.
Beschorner wasn’t shy in giving his negative assessment of his team’s performance after the UW-River Falls defeat. Defense certainly wasn’t the only issue. The offense lacked consistency, set back by four turnovers. Even special teams didn’t meet the Blugold head coach’s expectations.
He challenged his players with his postgame comments and has liked their response to that this week.
“We had a great practice yesterday, we had really good meetings,” Beschorner said during his weekly media availability Tuesday. “As young people, as college football players, we need to be challenged a little bit. It is not just our players, it is our entire team, our entire organization. We need to take a look at ourselves to be the best team that we can be.”