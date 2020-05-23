To say going from Regis to Iowa State is a major adjustment might be an understatement. Andrew Ernstmeyer, now a linebacker for the Cyclones, was suddenly in lectures the size of the entire high school he came from.
That’s before mentioning the jump from a football standpoint, going from WIAA Division 6 to the Football Bowl Subdivision level of Division I. So it isn’t too much of a surprise Ernstmeyer spent this year at Iowa State, his first on campus, redshirting as he learned the Cyclones’ playbook and got adjusted to an unfamiliar environment.
And while it can be frustrating at points to be stuck on the outside looking in, the former Rambler was pleased with the outcome of his redshirt experience.
“I think that it was really good for me, personally, to be able to learn from our senior leadership guys and learn how things go in the locker room and that type of atmosphere,” Ernstmeyer said.
As for that adjustment? It came in time, helped by Ames, Iowa, being a similar size to the Eau Claire community Ernstmeyer grew up around.
Ask Ernstmeyer, and he’ll tell you he had no clue he’d get this far to begin with. He entered the end of winter of his senior season without FBS interest, picking between Division II Winona State and Drake of the Football Championship Subdivision.
“I always had a dream of playing Division I FBS football and I always hoped that offer would come,” Ernstmeyer said. “I had the FCS stuff in December and January and then this came along and I was like, ‘Holy crap.’”
He sent his tape out to as many coaches as he could last year until one day in February he gained a valuable follow on Twitter from a member of the Iowa State staff. Soon thereafter he got a text inviting him down to Ames, then a walk-on offer.
“I was down there the next weekend and then I committed two days after,” Ernstmeyer said.
Ernstmeyer’s success isn’t a surprise to Regis football coach Bryant Brenner, who has worked with his fair share of talented athletes at the school.
He saw Ernstmeyer’s willingness to play out of position on offense his first two seasons, with the Ramblers putting him at guard due to team needs. He saw the commitment to get to the team’s 6 a.m. practices despite Ernstmeyer’s half hour commute from his home in Northfield and a willingness to then drive to Menomonie after school to put in more work.
“Since I’ve been there we’ve been really fortunate to coach a lot of talented kids,” Brenner said. “With that and on top of that, a lot of kids that really cared. That being said, Andrew is one of those kids that is really talented and really cared.”
Ernstmeyer was a three-year starter at Regis, earning all-conference honors twice and an all-state nod at both fullback and linebacker as a senior. As a sophomore, he was a part of the team that brought Regis its second WIAA football championship. Brenner said that title bout against Darlington was Ernstmeyer’s defensive debut and he made a major impact.
By the time he was a senior, he was a stalwart in the front seven for a strong Regis squad.
“His junior and senior year he really became a leader for our team,” Brenner said. “He was the type of kid that was a catalyst for others. He brought others to another level in terms of their performance and work ethic. He enhances your culture.”
Ernstmeyer said his time on offense in high school helps him read opponents now as a full-time defensive player. He’ll take any advantage he can get while playing in the score-crazy Big 12.
“Regis to the Big 12 is definitely a big change,” Ernstmeyer said. “The only team that we play that goes under center is Iowa, and they’re not in our conference. Pretty much everyone else is out of the gun. Rarely anyone has an H-back, and if they have a tight end in he’s either at the slot or lined up on the ball.”
The Cyclones have been a factor in recent years in the high-flying conference after suffering through seven straight losing seasons. Matt Campbell took over as head coach in 2016 and after going 3-9 in his first season Iowa State has put up three straight years above .500.
That includes last season, which featured a third straight bowl appearance for the program. Iowa State went 7-6, dropping the Camping World Bowl 33-9 to Notre Dame.
While redshirt players are usually unable to travel, Ernstmeyer and his peers were able to make the trip to Orlando, Fla., for the postseason matchup.
He was set to finally whet his appetite for competition this spring before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring football slates across the country. Ernstmeyer said he spoke with Iowa State special teams coach Steve Hauser about an opportunity to break into the unit during the spring.
“It sucks, but I think I’ll have my opportunity,” Ernstmeyer said.
He said he’s hoping to make up for lost time by heading back to campus early this summer. As for the time being, he’s working to maintain where he was before he went home for good at the start of spring break. He’s dealing with the same issues college athletes across the country are facing, now pushed away from the equipment and other luxuries their schools offer.
There may be hope on the horizon after the NCAA lifted a ban on on-campus activities starting June 1.
No matter what happens in the near future, Ernstmeyer said he appreciates for the opportunity to play football at the highest level. It’s an accomplishment few achieve, especially out of the lower divisions of Wisconsin football.
“I’m very blessed, I’m very honored and I’m thankful for it every day,” Ernstmeyer said. “Since I was younger at Regis, there was always kind of the example of guys like Jaxon Brown and Cam Pedersen who went to NDSU and other guys like Ben Sokup and Nolan Kern, guys that went to smaller schools.
“Those type of guys helped motivate me. Ever since I was young at Regis I’ve wanted to get to a big stage like that.”
According to Brenner, Ernstmeyer now serves that same motivational role to the current Ramblers.