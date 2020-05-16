Eau Claire native Nate LaPoint didn’t plan on becoming an equipment manager. In fact, when he started college he was one of the players an equipment manager was supporting at Division III Northland College in Ashland.
But two years into his college career, he opted for a change in scenery.
“I transferred to the University of North Dakota to complete my schooling,” LaPoint said. “I talked to the coaches who recruited my brother Derrick to play hockey there and asked them if I could be a part of the team in any way. They said there’s an opening in the equipment room and asked if I wanted to that.”
Despite a lack of experience he accepted the offer, giving him a chance to work alongside his brother for two years before Nate’s graduation in 2009. Derrick, who went on to a professional career in the American Hockey League and ECHL, said he noticed Nate was quick to pick up the responsibilities.
“He wanted to be a part of the team some way, somehow,” Derrick said. “Ultimately he couldn’t play for the team at North Dakota but found a way to still be a part of it and have the camaraderie on the equipment side of things.”
Nate studied meteorology in school, but soon realized he could stay in hockey full time. His experience with a top-tier Division I program would look great on a resume.
“By the time I was a senior and ready to graduate there, that’s kind of when I realized I could do this as a job,” LaPoint said.
He was hired by the University of Wisconsin out of school and has stuck in the Badger men’s hockey equipment room ever since. In addition to his work in Madison, he’s gotten opportunities in USA Hockey, working development camps and with the Under-18 select team that went to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, an annual international U-18 tournament.
This week he received his greatest honor from USA Hockey yet. The governing body selected LaPoint to serve as one of two equipment managers for the U.S. national junior team set to compete in the IIHF World Junior Championship next winter in Alberta, Canada.
“It’s always been a goal of mine,” LaPoint said. “From the get-go of working in college hockey, I’ve always wanted to go to a World Junior Championship. I think it’s a goal a majority of us guys that work in college hockey want to have at some point in their career.”
The selection comes as no surprise to those who have worked closely with LaPoint in the past.
“He is so professional in what he does,” Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Tony Granato said. “I’ve been lucky cause I’ve been around a lot of great trainers, staff members that are involved in the equipment side of things, and Nate is as detailed and thorough and professional as any of them.”
Hockey equipment managers take on varied duties, including skate sharpening, tracking stick inventory and fixing pads, helmets and skates when something goes awry. Much of the job is knowing the preferences of each of your players.
“It’s a learning curve,” said LaPoint, who skated for Eau Claire North in the early 2000s. “I knew the basics of hockey obviously, growing up playing it, but the knowledge involved in sharpening skates, preparing equipment and skates, the ordering and budgeting and servicing guys, that stuff you really can’t learn unless you spend a lot of time in it.”
He’s more comfortable now, but he said the learning never really stops. There’s always new equipment or technology coming out, or a newly discovered way to fix a piece of equipment.
Granato, a former head coach at the National Hockey League level with the Colorado Avalanche, inherited LaPoint when he took the Badgers job in 2016.
“When you come in to a new job lots of times you want to bring your own people with you,” Granato said. “So the first thing you do is a little bit of investigating of who’s available, who’s in the current position and are they the best of the best?”
Granato asked around and only got rave reviews from players and other staff members. Now having experienced LaPoint’s work firsthand, he said those reports were spot on.
“Every time he goes to one of those (USA Hockey opportunities) they call me back and say, ‘Wow, is he unbelievable,’” Granato said. “I say, ‘I know, that’s why I keep encouraging him to be on some junior teams, some national teams, and keep getting opportunities like that.’ I think he’s earned it, from the work he’s put in and the professionalism that he does his job with.”
Being an equipment manager isn’t always a glamorous job, but it has allowed LaPoint to stay involved in the game that he loves. Most only get four years of being in college hockey. He’s already accumulated over a decade of experience.
“The big thing here is ‘Once a Badger, always a Badger,’” LaPoint said. “I didn’t graduate from the University of Wisconsin, but my ties to the relationships that I’ve built here with former players, current players and staff, that’s something that I really take pride in.”
The World Junior Championship is played each winter, pitting the top under-20 national teams against each other for the right to claim gold. Recently, Eau Claire natives Ty Emberson and Jake McCabe have gotten a chance to represent the U.S. in the event, with McCabe serving as the captain of the U.S. squad that finished first in 2013.
Next year’s World Juniors will be split between Edmonton and Red Deer in Alberta and will feature the host Canadians clawing to defend their title. The Americans are looking to bounce back from a disappointing quarterfinal exit last winter in the Czech Republic.
LaPoint will be less familiar with the squad than he is with the Wisconsin student-athletes he usually works with, but thankfully he expects to have previously met some of the players chosen in development camps in addition to working his equipment manager contact network to learn preferences.
If things go as hoped, LaPoint could be coming back to his home state with hardware around his neck.
“You watch those games on TV and you talk to those guys who come back from playing in those World Junior Championships and you hear their stories and their experiences, it’s something that those guys enjoy doing,” LaPoint said. “It’s a lot of work but it’s a lot of fun too.”