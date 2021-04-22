Luke Smith’s head was full of questions, as you’d expect from any first-time head coach. There was plenty to learn after the former Chippewa Falls grappler was named interim head coach at California State University Bakersfield last fall.
So he called one of his mentors, Central Michigan head coach Tom Borrelli, to pick his brain.
“He’s been coaching for 30 years now, and he said he couldn’t really help me because this was a year unlike any other,” Smith said on a Zoom call Thursday. “He didn’t know what the heck was going on either.”
It’s likely that Smith has already experienced the most difficult year of coaching he’ll ever see. After 13 years as a collegiate assistant, he was thrust into the head coaching role with the Roadrunners after Manny Rivera stepped down to pursue other opportunities. As he navigated a new job, he also had to deal with COVID-19, a particularly nerve-wracking experience considering the physical nature of wrestling. The team sat out a month’s worth of time stretching from January to February amid the pandemic.
The Roadrunner athletic department saw his leadership during an unpredictable, abbreviated season up close. And they were impressed.
Smith, who won two state championships while at Chi-Hi, shed the interim label on Wednesday when CSU Bakersfield announced he’ll be staying on as head coach.
He said he’s excited to now put all his focus on the student-athletes, with any worries about his job status out of the picture. He’s not ready to get complacent, though.
“My focus is always on, I don’t know if it’s pressure, but just kind of embracing the process of constant improvement, trying to always get better, set high goals, hold myself to a high standard,” Smith said. “There’s a book that I read a few times, it’s called ‘From Good to Great.’ It’s about these guys that were seen as great leaders of companies that continue to beat the market. There’s a guy, his mentality was he was always trying to prove to himself that he was worthy of the position. That’s kind of the approach.”
Smith and his staff helped guide Dominic Ducharme to an 184-pound Pac-12 championship, and got Ducharme, Chance Rich and Angelo Martinoni to the NCAA Championship Tournament. It was the 47th straight year the Roadrunners were represented at the event.
“We’ve gotten to know him really well,” CSU Bakersfield Associate Athletic Director Karen Langston said. “It was pretty easy to determine that he would be a great fit to become the next head coach at Bakersfield. I know our program is in great hands because I’ve seen Luke over a number of years now. ... He really is in a lot of ways in service to our student-athletes, helping them become great wrestlers, great students and great people when they leave our program and go out to the world.”
Smith was an assistant with CSU Bakersfield for two seasons prior to his promotion to interim head coach. Before Bakersfield he spent time at his alma mater, Central Michigan, as well as Old Dominion and Eastern Michigan.
His seven seasons at Eastern Michigan, where he spent three years as the top assistant, ended on a sour note. After sending a school-record five wrestlers to the NCAA Championship Tournament and producing the school’s first All-American wrestler in decades, the team learned the program was set to be cut for budgetary reasons. The news made him ponder his future in the business. Now, he’s glad he stuck around.
“To put in all that work and have a decision erase all of that, it didn’t seem fair to me, it didn’t seem fair to our alumni and student-athletes,” Smith said. “It made me question whether I wanted to continue to do it. I’m very grateful that I got a call from Manny Rivera, then head coach here, and he talked to me about coming down here. This was going to be my last chance at it. I got it and we have a great group of guys, a great support staff. It really reignited my passion and reminded me why I did get into this.”
Among the items now on his to-do list? A return to Wisconsin for the first time since June.
“I’ll make a trip I think Mother’s Day weekend,” Smith said. “And my dad’s birthday is the day before, so I’ll get to see my family for a few days and then come back and make sure these guys finish up and do well on their finals.”