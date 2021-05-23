Mitch Voller started the Eau Claire Cavaliers’ Carson Park return on a high note.
Voller went 3 for 3 in the Cavs’ first game back at home since 2019, knocking a double and three RBIs in Game 1 of a doubleheader sweep of Cadott on Sunday.
Eau Claire swept the Red Sox 9-4, 4-1.
Kole Lekvin drove in three runs for the Cavaliers in Game 1, and Ben Bergman earned the win in four innings of work.
Jaxon Vance scattered two hits across five innings to secure the victory in Game 2. He struck out five. Tanner Halvorson hit a double and scored twice for the Cavaliers.
Osseo 5-9, Bloomer 0-0: Luke Eide pitched a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts in Game 1 for the Merchants, and Logan Boettcher threw five scoreless frames in Game 2.
Jaxon Kostka drove in a pair of runs for Osseo in Game 1, while Ryan Freitag and Todd Wienkes did the same in Game 2.
Whitehall 13-12, Jim Falls 1-2: Jordan Hauser dominated at the plate in Game 1 for the Wolves. He went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBIs to lead the way. Max Ferguson was 3 for 3 with two doubles for Whitehall.
In Game 2, Scott Hovell pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts to earn the win. He scattered four hits across six innings.
Eau Claire Bears 3-10, Beef River 2-5: The Bears swept the Bullfrogs in a doubleheader, pushing their league win streak to five.
Eau Claire rallied from an early deficit in Game 1, and ran out to a lead in Game 2. The Bears climbed to 6-3 in the league with the pair of wins.