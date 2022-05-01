Baseball stock photo

Jim Falls 9, Eau Claire Cavaliers 8

EC;000;100;7;— 8 6 4

JF;000;012;6;— 9 8 4

WP: Dylan Waters (0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB). LP: Chris Killian (1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: EC: Cole Tyman 1-4 (2 RBI), Killian 1-4 (2 RBI). JF: Ryan Krumenauer 2-5 (2B), Justin Toman 2-4, Tristin Hable 1-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Bob Mauer 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI).