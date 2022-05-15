Chippewa River Baseball League logo

Osseo 3, Bloomer 1

Osseo;000;000;3;— 3 6 0

Bloomer;001;000;0;— 1 3 1

WP: Zach Theisse (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 5 BB). LP: Curtis Dachel (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 9 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: Osseo: Nolan Matson 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI).

Osseo 7, Bloomer 0

Osseo;410;001;1;— 7 6 0

Bloomer;000;000;0;— 0 1 7

WP: Luke Eide (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 12 K, 0 BB). LP: Sean Hurt (7 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 5 BB). Leading hitters: Osseo: Jackson Johnson 2-3 (RBI).

Tilden 11, Cadott 2

Cadott;000;020;0;— 2 5 5

Tilden;142;013;X;— 11 13 1

WP: Carl Krumenauer (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB). LP: A. Schmidt (3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB). Leading hitters: Tilden: Drew Steinmetz 3-4 (2B, 3 RBI), Dane Weiland 3-5 (2B, 2 RBI), Nolan Baier 2-4 (HR, 2 RBI), Tanner Opsal 2-3. Cadott: Chad Kron 2-4.

Tilden 13, Cadott 1

Cadott;010;00;— 1 5 3

Tilden;302;53;— 13 14 1

WP: PJ Lequia (4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB). LP: Rick Danielson (3.2 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Tilden: Ben STeinmetz 3-3 (2B), Jon Schoch 3-3 (2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI), Drew Steinmetz 2-3, C. Hall 2-3 (2B, 3 RBI).

Jim Falls 13, Beef River 3

BR;100;20;— 3 5 1

JF;250;24;— 13 9 2

WP: Will Jacobson (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB). LP: Ethan Barthels (4 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 6 K, 6 BB). Leading hitters: JF: Tristin Hable 3-3 (2B, 3 RBI). BR: Ryan Gray 1-2 (2B, RBI).

Jim Falls 4, Beef River 3

BR;002;100;0;— 3 1 2

JF;000;111;1;— 4 5 0

WP: Mike Maurer (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 2 BB). LP: Wes Boyarski (6.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 7 BB). Leading hitters: JF: Tristin Hable 2-3.

Eau Claire Rivermen 4, Eau Claire Bears 3

Chippewa Falls 7, Eau Claire Cavaliers 3