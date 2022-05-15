Osseo;000;000;3;— 3 6 0
Bloomer;001;000;0;— 1 3 1
WP: Zach Theisse (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 5 BB). LP: Curtis Dachel (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 9 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: Osseo: Nolan Matson 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI).
Osseo;410;001;1;— 7 6 0
Bloomer;000;000;0;— 0 1 7
WP: Luke Eide (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 12 K, 0 BB). LP: Sean Hurt (7 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 5 BB). Leading hitters: Osseo: Jackson Johnson 2-3 (RBI).
Cadott;000;020;0;— 2 5 5
Tilden;142;013;X;— 11 13 1
WP: Carl Krumenauer (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB). LP: A. Schmidt (3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB). Leading hitters: Tilden: Drew Steinmetz 3-4 (2B, 3 RBI), Dane Weiland 3-5 (2B, 2 RBI), Nolan Baier 2-4 (HR, 2 RBI), Tanner Opsal 2-3. Cadott: Chad Kron 2-4.
Cadott;010;00;— 1 5 3
Tilden;302;53;— 13 14 1
WP: PJ Lequia (4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB). LP: Rick Danielson (3.2 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Tilden: Ben STeinmetz 3-3 (2B), Jon Schoch 3-3 (2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI), Drew Steinmetz 2-3, C. Hall 2-3 (2B, 3 RBI).
BR;100;20;— 3 5 1
JF;250;24;— 13 9 2
WP: Will Jacobson (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB). LP: Ethan Barthels (4 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 6 K, 6 BB). Leading hitters: JF: Tristin Hable 3-3 (2B, 3 RBI). BR: Ryan Gray 1-2 (2B, RBI).
BR;002;100;0;— 3 1 2
JF;000;111;1;— 4 5 0
WP: Mike Maurer (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 2 BB). LP: Wes Boyarski (6.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 7 BB). Leading hitters: JF: Tristin Hable 2-3.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.