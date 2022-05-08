Chippewa River Baseball League logo

Sunday

Eau Claire Cavaliers 9, Beef River 0

WP: Lucas Costley (8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 7 K, 2 BB). LP: Wes Boyarski (4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: Beef River: Drew Christiansen 1-4, Ethan Bartels 1-3, Tim Prince 1-3. Eau Claire: Mitch Voller 2-5, Anthony Pogodzinski 1-4 (2B, 2 BB), Conor O'Reilly 1-4 (2B), Chris Killian 2-5, Cole Tyman 2-4, Ethan Kjellberg 2-5, Jackson Falkner 2-4 (2B, 2 BB), Jaden Nix 1-4 (BB).

Eau Claire Bears 7, Chippewa Falls 4

WP: Chevy Tollefson (9 IP). Leading hitters: EC: Todd Lasher (RBI), Jim Thill (3 RBI).

Saturday

Bloomer 7, Eau Claire Rivermen 6

Bloomer;200;041;000;— 7 5 1

EC;001;005;000;— 6 10 2

WP: Curtis Dachel (9 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 7 K, 4 BB). LP: Jesse Urbanek (6 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 11 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Bloomer: Curtis Dachel 1-4 (R, HR, 2 RBI), Jake Malinoski 1-3 (R, RBI), Brent Sarauer 1-3 (R). Eau Claire: Sawyer Sturz 2-5, Brett Jensen 1-2 (R, BB), Andy Niese 1-2 (BB), Alec Johnson 1-2 (R), Lance Lettner 2-4 (RBI), James Davis 2-4 (R, 2B, 2 RBI).

Jim Falls 9, Cadott 2

Cadott;000;100;010;— 2 5 1

JF;100;120;50X;— 9 8 3

WP: Brendan Marrigan (6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 3 BB). LP: Kaden Thurmond (5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 9 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: Cadott: Chad Kron 2-4. Jim Falls: Bob Mauer 2-3, Justin Toman 2-3 (2B, 2 RBI).