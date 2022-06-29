Chippewa River Baseball League logo

Osseo 13, Cadott 3

Cadott;003;000;0;— 3 2 4

Osseo;135;102;1;— 13 19 0

WP: Alex Byom (5 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 3 BB). LP: Kaden Thurmond (4.1 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Osseo: Nolan Matson 4-5 ((2B, 2 RBI), Scott Hovell 3-3 (2B, RBI), Gabe Richardson 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Tanner Marsh 2-4 (3B, RBI), Joe Zawacki 3-3 (RBI), Ryan Freitag 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI). Cadott: Chad Kron 1-2 (3B, 2 RBI).