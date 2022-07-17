Chippewa River Baseball League logo

Eau Claire Rivermen 5, Beef River 1

BR;000;001;000;— 1 10 1

EC;100;000;13X;— 5 12 0

WP: Tyler Gray (9 IP, 10 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 12 K, 2 BB). LP: Ethan Bartels (8 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Beef River: Kyle Maug 1-4 (2 SB), Taylor Rathke 3-4 (RBI), Tim Prince 3-4, Jesse VenRooy 2-4. Eau Claire: Lance Lettner 1-3 (R), Andy Niese 3-3 (RBI), Joel Effertz 1-3, Sawyer Sturz 3-4 (R, RBI), Jake Becker 1-3, Brett Johnson (2B, R, RBI).

Tilden 7, Eau Claire Bears 0

Tilden;111;110;2;— 7 12 0

EC;000;000;0;— 0 5 2

LP: Joel Zachow (4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: Eau Claire: Levi Wilson 2-3 (2B).

Eau Claire Cavaliers 4, Bloomer 2

EC;000;020;2;— 4 9 0

Bloomer;000;200;0;— 2 7 1

WP: Lucas Costley (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 0 BB). LP: Curtis Dachel (7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: Eau Claire: Cole Tyman 2-3, Caden Erickson 2-2, Anthony Pogodzinski 1-3 (2B). Bloomer: Tyler Plitzner 2-3, Jay Ryder 1-2 (2 RBI).

Eau Claire Cavaliers 10, Bloomer 0

Bloomer;000;000;— 0 1 2

EC;201;331;— 10 11 1

WP: Ethan Kjellberg (6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 8 K, 1 BB). LP: Tyler Plitzner (4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 5 BB). Leading hitters: EC: Cooper Kapanke 3-3, Cole Tyman 2-4 (RBI), Chase Yeager 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI).

Jim Falls 11, Cadott 3

JF;000;100;145;— 11 10 2

Cadott;100;000;200;— 3 4 1

WP: Will Jacobson (9 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). LP: Alex Schmidt (7.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Leading hitters: JF: Tristin Hable 2-4 (2 R, RBI), Ryan Krumenauer 3-4 (2 R, 2 SB, HR, 4 RBI), Kole Smith 2-3 (R, RBI). Cadott: Chad Kron 1-4 (2B, RBI, R), Austin Goettl 1-4 (2B, R).

Osseo 7, Chippewa Falls 2

Osseo;303;001;0;— 7 8 1

CF;100;100;0;— 2 2 3

WP: Alex Byom (7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K). LP: Leo Burmeister (7 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K). Leading hitters: Osseo: Gabe Richardson 3-4 (2B, 2 R, 3 RBI), Todd Wienkes 1-2 (R, RBI), Nolan Matson 1-3 (2B, 2 R). CF: Matt Martineau 1-2 (R), Nate Hayes 1-3 (RBI).

Chippewa Falls 1, Osseo 0

Osseo;000;000;0;— 0 3 1

CF;000;001;X;— 1 7 1

WP: Dylan Waters (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP: Luke Eide (6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K). Leading hitters: Osseo: Gabe Richardson 1-3 (SB), Scott Hovell 1-3, Todd Wienkes 1-3. CF: Caleb Gardow 2-3 (2B), Luke Franz 2-3, Dawson Mathwig 1-3 (R), Jimmy Schemenauer 1-3 (RBI).