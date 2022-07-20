Chippewa River Baseball League logo

Tilden 10, Bloomer 0

Bloomer;000;000;0;— 0 4 2

Tilden;101;151;1;— 10 12 2

WP: Justin Ignarski (6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K, 3 BB). LP: Jay Ryder (4.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Tilden: J. Gilbertson 2-4 (3 RBI), Cole Zwiefelhofer 2-4 (2B, 3 RBI), Nolan Baier 2-4 (2B). Bloomer: Tyler Plitzner 1-4 (2B).