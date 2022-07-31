CF;004;040;000;— 8 14 2
JF;010;010;002;— 4 7 6
WP: Matt Martineau (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K, 1 BB). LP: Mike Maurer (4 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: CF: Nate Hayes 3-5 (HR, RBI), Caleb Gardow 2-5, Griffin Spindler 2-3 (2 RBI), Luke Franz 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Trevor Franz 2-4. JF: Bobby Soran 3-5 (2B, 2 RBI), Beau Snyder 2-3 (2B).
EC;702;003;0;—12 13 2
Cadott;000;011;0;— 2 7 2
WP: Tyler Gray (5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K). LP: Kaden Thurmond (1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters: EC: Lance Lettner 2-3 (2 R, BB), Andy Niese 1-2 (R, BB), Jacob Lacy 2-4 (R, 2B), Carson Windeshausen 2-4 (2 R, HR, 4 RBI), Brett Jensen 1-3 (2 R, 2B), Jake Becker 1-3 (2B, 3 RBI), Brett Johnson 1-1, Payton Loomis 1-1. Cadott: Ely Johnson 2-3, Mike Danielson 2-2 (BB), Auston Goettl 1-2, Willy Zawistowski 1-1.
EC;100;000;000;— 1 6 0
Osseo;000;000;000;— 0 7 1
WP: Joel Zachow (9 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 7 K, 4 BB). LP: Luke Eide (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: EC: Jack Schirpke 1-4 (RBI), Logan Berg 2-4. Osseo: Jesse Brockman 1-4 (2B), Aaron Hagberg 1-4 (2B).
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.