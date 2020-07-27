The Dairyland Conference will not crown fall sports champions and has canceled nonconference competitions for the season ahead.
The Dairyland became the first area prep sports league to announce plans for the upcoming fall when it did so Monday, revealing sport-specific procedures.
Member schools will still be able to compete against conference opponents. But a release from the conference said the focus of the league will be on providing a chance to play whenever possible without having to worry about how missing a competition would affect a team's standing.
"Flexibility will be critical with the fall 2020 sports season," the release said. "Situations may change from one week to the next and authorities will respond appropriately to ensure opportunities are available when it is safe to do so."
The Dairyland includes Alma, Augusta, Blair-Taylor, Cochrane-Fountain City, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, Eleva-Strum, Gilmanton, Independence, Alma Center Lincoln, Melrose-Mindoro, Pepin and Whitehall.
The WIAA announced last week it will allow low-risk sports to begin their seasons on Aug. 17, while high-risk sports can begin on Sept. 7.
Dairyland football teams can issue equipment on Sept. 7 and begin practice on Sept. 8. The games that were originally scheduled to be played on Sept. 18 will now be scrimmages, and Sept. 25 will be the first official games of the season.
If playoffs are unable to be held, the Dairyland will move the first two originally scheduled conference games to Oct. 23 and 30.
Volleyball teams can begin practice on Sept. 7, and like football, will have their first scheduled games on Sept. 10 become scrimmages instead. Official games may begin on Sept. 15.
Multi-team events will not be allowed, and teams will only be allowed to compete against one other opponent in any given week. This allows schools to play each other twice in the same week.
Cross country will begin Aug. 17, with the first competitions allowed to take place Aug. 24. Teams will compete in a conference-only schedule.
A number of factors are still up in the air. The Dairyland said it will have more information about what warrants the cancellation of an event, when athletes should sit out, and if fans will be allowed to attend as competitions get closer. The league's statement said those decisions will be made in conjunction between school administrations and local health departments.
The conference also announced junior high and middle school sports will begin Sept. 8. At that level, competitions can be scheduled against nearby competitors and not just conference foes.