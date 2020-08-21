The Dairyland Conference is proceeding with a fall sports season, the league officially announced Friday.
Conference administrators approved the adoption of the WIAA's plan for fall sports in a 9-1 vote on Thursday.
"The administrative team took into account the recent plans shared out by the WIAA as well as insights and ideas from local officials," a press release from the conference said.
In the Dairyland's plan outlined in the press release, spectators will be limited to four per athlete. Each athlete will receive four free, non-transferable passes to share. Those with a pass will only be allowed admission to the competition the athlete who distributed the pass is playing in. All spectators and participants will be expected to wear facial coverings to indoor events, and at outdoor events when physical distancing is not possible.
Football will begin practice on Sept. 14. Teams will play a scrimmage on Sept. 25 and six conference games beginning Oct. 2. Depending on the status of tournament play, there could be additional games added to the schedule following the original six.
Cross country teams were free to begin practicing on Aug. 17. The first competition will be on Aug. 24, and all competitions will be against conference opponents.
Volleyball practices can begin on Sept. 7. Scrimmages are scheduled for Sept. 12, and regular matches can begin Sept. 15. Multi-team events will not be allowed, and all competition will be conference-only.
The Dairyland has suspended conference standings and championships for the fall season.
Concessions will not be available at any Dairyland event.