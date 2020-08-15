The Eau Claire Area School District announced it is postponing its fall sports offerings to the spring on Saturday night, becoming the first school in the Chippewa Valley to make the move after the WIAA detailed its revised school calendar on Friday.
“I know that this is incredibly disappointing news for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and families," ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson said in a statement. "However, based on all relevant information, our hybrid instructional model and health department guidance, we believe it is the best decision moving forward to protect community health and safety. We did not come to this decision lightly, and we understand the impact this postponement will have on our entire community. Please know that we hope to be able to resume athletics later in the school year.”
The decision affects all sports played in the fall at Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North: football, boys soccer, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming, girls tennis, girls golf, and cheer and stunt.
The WIAA Board of Control unanimously passed a plan Friday morning allowing schools the flexibility to play fall sports in either the fall or spring. Practices for schools that defer fall sports to the spring will begin in February or March depending on the sport.
Multiple schools around the state postponed fall sports before the WIAA's plan was even finalized, and Green Bay, Appleton and La Crosse schools announced their postponement Friday.
Based on the WIAA's calendar, Eau Claire Memorial and North's football teams will begin practicing the week of March 8 and participate in a seven-week schedule. The spring football schedule will not include a postseason tournament, or, as the WIAA has called it, a culminating event.
"ECASD has made the hard decision to postpone fall sports until March," the North football Twitter account shared. "We appreciate their effort in charting the best path forward for our students! It's disappointing we will not be playing this fall, but we're extremely grateful, for the chance to compete this coming spring!"
The WIAA model still includes regular winter and spring seasons, though they have been compressed to fit in the alternate spring season. There is some overlap between seasons, but athletes will be able to participate in multiple sports at the same time with school board approval.
"If we decide to move football to the spring at Eau Claire Memorial, I will be working with our spring coaches to make sure our athletes get the opportunity to compete in two sports at once," Old Abe football coach Mike Sinz tweeted Friday, prior to the district's decision. "It is ALWAYS about the athletes. We will make it work!"
The Eau Claire Area School District is following a hybrid model for its return-to-school plan, with high school students going into school for two days and learning remotely for three.
Schools can begin practices for low-risk sports (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swim and dive, and boys and girls cross country) on Monday. The WIAA put a loose deadline on schools declaring whether they will participate in the fall or alternate spring season at Sept. 1.