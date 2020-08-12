The Eau Claire A’s Babe Ruth baseball 13U teams finished first and second at the state tournament in Reedsburg over the weekend. It was the first time the program had two teams reach the championship game, and the 26th state title for the A’s. The Blue squad defeated the Red 14-1 in the championship. Members of the Blue team are Jake Bjerke, Warren Bowe, Kamron Diermeier, Jack Gabler, Jack Gorman, Carter Gunderson, Cooper Jesperson, Caleb Moss, Hunter Sandberg, Gabe Secker, Kellen Smith and Cameron St. John, along with coaches Chad Gorman, Ethan Kjellberg, Doug Diermeier and Charlie Szykowny. Red team members are Jackson Anderson, David Ankeny, Elliott Bessen, Blake Bugher, Paxton Bush, Maddux Guerts, Aaron Gust, Reagan Kruit, Nathan Kurtz, Cashton Leslin, Ben Mettler, Aiden Pankratz and Ty Schauf. Coaches are Matt Schauf, John Bugher and Matt Bush.