The Eau Claire Express will not play baseball in 2020.
The Northwoods League team announced Wednesday it has canceled its season, citing guidelines from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
"As of Tuesday, June 23, the guidelines put into effect by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department limit planned social gatherings to 100 people at an outdoor venue," the organization said in a press release. The order also prohibits gameplay to take place between two different teams.
"As a result of these guidelines, as well as the safety of our fans, players and staff in mind, the Eau Claire Express are unable to commit to playing organized games starting on Wednesday, July 15, at Carson Park, concluding in the decision to cancel the 2020 season."
The team's lost season is the latest COVID-19 casualty in the Chippewa Valley sports world.
Two other Northwoods League teams have already announced that they will not play this summer: Thunder Bay and Kokomo. Many others are either currently playing or due to begin playing in regional pods composed of a small number of teams.
"We would like to sincerely thank our fans, sponsors and the entire Chippewa Valley for their continued support during this difficult time. We look forward to being back in 2021," the release said.
The Express were coming off a 2019 season in which they reached the Summer Collegiate World Series, finishing as Northwoods League runner-up behind Traverse City.
