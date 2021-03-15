Cole Caufield scored the game-winning goal in overtime, his second goal of the game, to lift the Wisconsin men’s hockey team into the Big Ten championship game with a 4-3 win over Penn State on Monday. A pair of locals had a big impact on the Badgers in the triumph.
Eau Claire native Ty Emberson assisted the game-winning goal after scoring one of his own in the third period. His goal, which tied the contest at 2-2, was Emberson's fourth of the season.
Fellow Eau Claire product Sam Stange put the Badgers ahead early on, scoring the game’s first goal. It was his sixth of the season and the first of his career in postseason play.
Caufield forced overtime with just under six minutes remaining in regulation before his OT winner.
Wisconsin will play Minnesota Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the conference tournament title. The game will be aired on Big Ten Network.