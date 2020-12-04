The Eau Claire Express announced their full 2021 schedule Friday, a 70-game slate featuring games exclusively against the team's nine Great Plains Division foes.
The team previously released some schedule details last week, including the length of the season and information about the home opener and the annual Fourth of July game. The season kicks off at home, a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on May 31 against the Rochester Honkers. Eau Claire will host the Willmar Stingers on July 4 at 5:05 p.m.
Eau Claire closes the regular season with a six-game road trip, concluding on Aug. 14 against Willmar. The final home game is slated for Aug. 8 against the Waterloo Bucks.
Mark your calendars, the Express are back May 31st at Carson Park! #allaboard ; the pic.twitter.com/vQDofXRIil— Eau Claire Express (@ecexpress) December 4, 2020
The Express have two designated off days, June 16 and July 28, and will be dormant from July 19 through 21 for the Northwoods League All-Star Game and on Aug. 3 for the Major League Dreams Showcase.
The Express sat out the 2020 Northwoods season amid the coronavirus pandemic. They went to the league's championship game, falling 3-2 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters, the year prior.