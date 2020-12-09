River Falls could transition back to the Big Rivers while Rice Lake moves to the Middle Border for football if one conference realignment proposal is approved by the WIAA in the spring.
Those moves were included as a part of a set of football-only conference realignment plans released on Wednesday by the WIAA’s Conference Realignment Task Force. The task force advanced these solutions, modified from schools’ original proposals to the WIAA, for further review at a Jan. 6 meeting. If plans advance from the January meeting, the WIAA’s Board of Control will review and make a final determination on each of the proposals in March.
West Salem would move into the Coulee Conference, the new home of Altoona football, as part of the same plan.
Included in a separate plan is the transition of two local 11-man programs to 8-man, Thorp and Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
River Falls, a current Big Rivers member in all sports but football, moved to the Mississippi Valley this year as part of a state-wide football conference restructuring effort. That took the Wildcats away from traditional rivals, including Hudson, in favor of schools in the general La Crosse Area.
River Falls was still able to play a Big Rivers slate this fall due to the WIAA adding schedule flexibility amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At 703 students, Rice Lake would go from the smallest school in the Big Rivers to the largest school in the Middle Border if the River Falls/West Salem plan is approved. The Warriors went 4-6 this year but are just two seasons removed from a 5-2 Big Rivers finish and a trip to Level 4 of the playoffs.
Rice Lake's enrollment is 194 students larger than the plan's second-largest Middle Border school, Ellsworth.
Thorp was not listed among the original realignment requests released earlier this month. Cardinals football coach Keldric Stokes told the Leader-Telegram the move was requested late and voted upon by the Thorp school board last week. The Cardinals would move from the Marawood to the CWC-East to play alongside Alma Center Lincoln, Athens, Gilman, Greenwood and Owen-Withee.
Thorp went 1-5 this year in a league that featured heavyweights Colby and Edgar. The Cardinals last finished above .500 in 2010.
At a listed 175 enrollment, Thorp would be the largest school in its new conference by 19 students.
Lake Holcombe and Cornell, current co-op partners in the Lakeland, would separate into two different CWC-West programs and play alongside Bruce, McDonell, New Auburn and Prairie Farm as part of the 8-man realignment.
Ashland and Hayward's requests to move to the Heart O' North were both denied unanimously by the task force. Schools that submitted requests that were not advanced may appeal the decision at the January meeting.
Approved conference moves will go into effect in the 2022-23 school year.