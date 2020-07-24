When put in a high-stress position, Cole Stark drew on his experience from early in his golfing career.
The former Eau Claire Memorial and UW-Eau Claire player finished 18 holes at Wild Ridge Friday in a three-way tie at 76. With two golfers ahead of the group, only one of Stark, JT Johnson and Jason Zahradka could earn the third and final qualifying spot for the upcoming State Open.
The 2008 UW-EC grad said it’s been a while, but Stark has been in playoffs like this back when he played more amateur events in college.
“It got windy out there and, for lack of better words, I just kind of held on,” Stark said.
He parred two holes, good enough to beat out his competition and earn a spot in the State Open next month at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa. He’ll be joined there by a fellow Blugold, current UW-Eau Claire golfer Isaac Prefontaine, who finished in a tie for first with a plus-3 75.
For Prefontaine, who parred 11 holes and birdied two, this summer has offered an opportunity that was taken away from him in the spring. Like every spring college athlete, the New Franken native dealt with a premature end to his season due to the coronavirus. UW-Eau Claire, which earned four top-two finishes in the fall, hadn’t even started its spring slate when the NCAA called off competition in mid-March.
“It was an unfortunate ending to our spring season,” Prefontaine said. “We were looking at heading to nationals, but unfortunately that didn’t happen. I’m definitely taking advantage of every opportunity I can. I am grateful for the opportunities both the Wisconsin PGA and the WSGA have given us.”
This will be Prefontaine’s third State Open, but he pointed out he’s 0 for 2 on making the cut at the event. He breathed a sigh of relief Friday when he avoided the playoff by one stroke.
“I actually played with Cole at the State Am qualifier at the Country Club,” Prefontaine said. “So I was rooting for him again, especially cause he’s a former Blugold.”
Stark’s motivation this summer has come from playing with a pair of the area’s top golfers. He said he typically golfs in men’s leagues and while traveling for work at this point in his career. But many of those trips were canceled this summer, and three rounds with UW-EC grad Ryan Isaacson, McDonell grad Thomas Longbella and Longbella’s University of Minnesota teammate, Angus Flanagan, scratched his competitive itch.
“They kind of fired me up,” Stark said. “I guess it worked.”
Stark also qualified for the Wisconsin State Amateur earlier this summer. He, along with Prefontaine and a sizable crop of local players, will compete in the event at Milwaukee Country Club starting on Monday.
“I was telling myself before both qualifiers, ‘If I’m going to make either one of these, I’d be very happy,’” Prefontaine said. “I’m just extremely lucky to be a part of both of them now.”
Friday’s event was the fifth of eight qualifiers for the State Open, which will be played from Aug. 17 through 19.