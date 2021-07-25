The Eau Claire Express had the look of a team ready to take control after a four-run top of the third inning gave the team a 4-2 advantage on the road against La Crosse Sunday. But the Loggers responded with three of their own a half inning later and led the rest of the way in a 7-5 triumph.
Eau Claire, which was looking to complete a two-game series sweep after defeating La Crosse 3-2 Saturday, got into an early hole when Kevin Sim hit a two-run homer to center field in the first. But four unearned runs, two coming on an error and two after a Carter Graham single, gave the Express the advantage through three and a half.
That lead was short-lived thanks to another Logger bomb, this time of the three-run variety from Ronald Sweeny III. La Crosse added insurance runs on a TJ Manteufel sacrifice fly in the fifth and a Brandon Fields single in the eighth before Eau Claire finally responded with an RBI single from Graham.
Eau Claire accumulated six hits as a team, two each off the bat of Graham and Max Blessinger. Nick Marinconz and Anthony Chavez each had a knock.
Starter Brandt Pancer took the loss, allowing five earned runs in three innings. He surrendered two walks and four hits while striking out two.
The Express return home for a game on Monday before kicking off a four-game road trip. Eau Claire hosts Rochester in the first half of a home-and-home at 6:35 p.m. at Carson Park.