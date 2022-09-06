MADISON — Hayden Rucci's presence in multiple facets helped the University of Wisconsin offense Saturday in a 38-0 win over Illinois State. Perhaps one area stands out as something to improve upon, in a lighter sense:
His high-fiving skills.
Rucci shared an Instagram post Sunday after the win, which included a video of him and tight end Clay Cundiff racing downfield during Braelon Allen's record-setting, 96-yard touchdown run.
The former four-star recruit by Rivals laughed at first mention of the uncoordinated celebration, and he noted how director of recruiting and former tight ends coach Mickey Turner sent him that video of the two.
"I just remember I had the (defensive) end, I was blocking him," Rucci said. "Braelon runs by so then I try and take off after him, and I see Clay just streaking right next to me.
"Clay throws his hand up for a high five, and as soon as I go to swipe for it, he throws it down so I just chucked my hand."
Rucci's first two collegiate catches as a University of Wisconsin tight end came during Saturday's season-opening win to kick start his fourth season in the program. Putting that in perspective, he received 217 reported snaps prior to the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus.
"Both of them ... we had a mesh and I was the under, so they might have just lost me in coverage," Rucci said of the catches, which totaled 27 yards. "But it was fun catching the ball and getting turned up a little bit."
Rucci, listed at 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, re-emerges as a contributor in UW's offense, a necessity in a tight end room that looks to replace Jake Ferguson's production. The fourth-year junior has played in 13 games during his time with the program leading into Saturday's nonconference showdown with Washington State.
His journey also includes some obstacles with injuries. Rucci, who had 58 receptions for 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns in high school, participated in six of the seven contests during the truncated 2020 season but only six of 13 games last year. He disclosed earlier this spring that he suffered a sprained lisfranc ligament in his left foot that shortened his 2021 campaign.
The tight end also acknowledged this week that he has worked through some lower back issues at times at UW, though he said he has not been diagnosed with any specific injury. Rucci fluctuated in weight during that time as he contended with those problems.
"I came in at like 250 (pounds), and I've been all the way up to like 270," Rucci said. "I'm back down at 250, so I'm the lightest I've been since I've been playing here, and I haven't felt any better than since I've been here.
"And I really think that's just from changing diet, losing some weight, and now I know that's just the weight that I want to play at. So I think that's really helped my back problems, knock on wood, but I've been feeling great with it."
Rucci believes he is currently the fastest he has been and can move better as a receiver.
"I remember trying to make cuts when I was weighing like 270 ... and I know it looks slow," Rucci said. "It just feels slow, but now I just feel a little crisper. Even though I might not be the crispiest guy out there, but definitely faster than my past self."
Quarterback Graham Mertz believes the weight loss helps Rucci, one of his roommates, "a ton."
"He's a lot more mobile," Mertz said. "He's spent a lot of time stretching. You see it pay off on the field, and he's doing a great job of taking care of his body now."
Rucci played 34 snaps Saturday against the Redbirds, according to PFF, and the service currently grades him as the highest member of the offense from the win (84.5). Each reception came on a second-down throw in the third quarter that moved the chains for UW. Both series ultimately ended in touchdowns.
The Lititz, Pennsylvania, native joins Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach, among others, who are looking to fill the void of Ferguson's departure. Ferguson, a four-year starter between 2018-21, finished his time with the Badgers with 145 career catches for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns. Cundiff also caught a pair of passes for 23 yards against Illinois State Saturday, an intriguing sign that multiple players in the room can step up.
Rucci continues to see his development within the program in an offense evolving under new coordinator Bobby Engram, and he now appears to provide multiple options for the unit.
A greater sense of confidence plays a role for Rucci in this regard, especially in holding a firmer grasp of the playbook. Mertz has seen his roommate display his abilities as a pass catcher on film, which in turn creates trust.
"You know that you can go to him with the ball, and he'll make it right or he'll make a move and get some extra yards because he's physical, man," Mertz said. "You get him the ball in space. He's hard to take down.
"He's definitely done a great job of putting that on tape during spring ball, working on his routes during the summer, and then obviously, in camp did a great job of it, too. So definitely got to build on that."