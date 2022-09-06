Wisconsin Northwestern Football

Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) is tackled by Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci, left, after intercepting a pass during a game in Evanston, Ill., on Nov. 21, 2020.

 Associated Press

MADISON — Hayden Rucci's presence in multiple facets helped the University of Wisconsin offense Saturday in a 38-0 win over Illinois State. Perhaps one area stands out as something to improve upon, in a lighter sense:

His high-fiving skills.