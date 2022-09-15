MADISON — A reporter was turned away as he approached a group of the University of Wisconsin offensive linemen looking to initiate a one-on-one interview Monday at the McClain Center.
The trio of blockers — left tackle Jack Nelson, center Joe Tippmann and right guard Michael Furtney — elected to speak to reporters as a group, forming an arc around a high-top table on the turf before fielding questions. It was a move pulled last season by senior tackles Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss after a disappointing start that saw UW sitting at 1-3.
The Badgers aren't there yet, just 1-1 after a disappointing 17-14 home loss to Washington State Saturday, but an unsteady feeling about the retooled offensive line early in the season mirrors the mood of a year ago. But just as linemen did last season, this year's group insisted it will get on track.
"You can be frustrated in a game when a flag's called or something like that," Nelson said. "After the game, a loss, watching the film on Sunday can be disappointing. The fact of the matter is we've got another game to play this week."
The line wasn't as effective as it needed to be in the loss. It didn't reestablish the line of scrimmage and struggled getting to the second level to create lanes for rushers. UW finished with 174 yards on 44 carries (4 yards per carry) against the Cougars, but it was in crucial situations where the unit failed.
The Badgers gained 3 yards on a second-and-8 run from the Cougars' 38, setting up a third-and-medium that failed. The ensuing 51-yard field goal attempt missed.
UW senior running back Chez Mellusi lost a yard on a third-and-2 carry after Beach, now the team's left guard, failed to execute a pull to his right on a play he's essentially lead-blocking for Mellusi. That loss led to a more difficult fourth-down try, which failed and Wazzu scored four plays later to take a first-half lead.
"I was a little too tight to the center ... and I took a step and I got stepped on and I tripped and fell," Beach said of the ball. "That was my fault just because I wasn't paying attention to details and understanding if you get too tight of a split, you're going to get stepped on. It's just like small things like that, like, everybody had that kind of stuff. So just, as a team, just fixing those small things. All of it is fixable (is) how I view it."
Mellusi carried on the final three plays of the third quarter and gained 7 yards after the Badgers had a first-and-10 from the Wazzu 31. Another missed field goal ended that drive. Two Braelon Allen carries netted 4 yards after the Badgers picked up a first down at the Cougars' 13.
UW averaged 1.1 yards before contact per rush, according to ESPN.
All of this doesn't mention the penalties assessed to the O-line. Five flags on linemen totaled 56 penalty yards, and wiped out plays that gained 63 yards. UW coach Paul Chryst said some penalties are to be expected, but the Badgers have to cut out the avoidable ones, like Nelson's hands-to-the-face flag that nixed a pass of 25 yards to Chimere Dike.
"I think that when you look at it, you always start with do they know what they're doing, and are they going all out?" Chryst said of analyzing the line. "And we had a couple early that we had some mistakes of not doing something that they've done a ton. So that's not giving yourself a chance on it.
"The one thing I know about this group is they will do everything they can. They're putting it out there."
A request to interview UW offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Bob Bostad for this story was denied.
Ineffectiveness in the run game isn't solely on the offensive linemen. Running backs have to fulfill their roles of running to the right holes and working off of blocks if things don't go exactly as they're diagramed. Allen, a sophomore, said early in the game he was feeling out the Wazzu defense and it slowed some of his decision-making, leading to some short gains or being stopped at the line.
"I felt like they were over-running a lot of things and everything was flowing super fast," Allen said. "I was trying to be patient, not much was opening up. So as the game went on (I thought) I see this, I'm just going to hit it. Seemed to start working as we got further into the game."
Allen's talent is undeniable, but he's young in his career as a tailback. He's still learning to appreciate the 4- and 5-yard gains created by running through a defender just beyond a play's designed hole can help set up big runs later in a game. Chryst said he knows Allen's working hard to avoid seeking the big play at every turn, but there were times against the Cougars that Allen and other backs tried to cut back against the defense when the blocking scheme wasn't always designed to allow for cutbacks. Those were plays backs just have to take what's given, he said.
Collaboration, not correction, is the theme of the conversations between the offensive line and tailbacks as they get ready for New Mexico State (0-3).
"We'll have a conversation where maybe we're talking together about a certain play and how we each feel like it'll develop," Furtney said. "Or if they have a question about a play, 'Hey, what do you think on this play?' Or maybe they'll ask, 'What do you see here?' But it's never like telling each other how they should do it. It's more about just trying to communicate."
Added Tippmann: "We kind of hope that they're not going to try and tell us how to run our position, and then we're not going to tell them how (to run theirs)."
The offensive linemen who held their positional press conference all preached patience. They believe they'll be able to find their identity and deliver what their capable of, much like they did last season when they fueled the seven-game win streak that flipped UW's season.
But the wake-up call for the unit happened earlier this year, and with a difficult conference schedule coming fast, improvement has to show up quickly.
"I think there's still room (to grow)," Nelson said. "We've got an idea of what we are right now, what we want to be, what we can be. It's early in the season; we're going to keep working toward that."