MADISON — A reporter was turned away as he approached a group of the University of Wisconsin offensive linemen looking to initiate a one-on-one interview Monday at the McClain Center.

The trio of blockers — left tackle Jack Nelson, center Joe Tippmann and right guard Michael Furtney — elected to speak to reporters as a group, forming an arc around a high-top table on the turf before fielding questions. It was a move pulled last season by senior tackles Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss after a disappointing start that saw UW sitting at 1-3.