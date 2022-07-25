NCAA Wisconsin Nebraska Volleyball

Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, center, speaks to his team during the championship match of the NCAA volleyball tournament against Nebraska on Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

 Associated Press

MADISON — The drive from Minot, North Dakota, to the University of Wisconsin campus takes around 12 hours.

The volleyball team from Our Redeemer's Christian School has gone through it four times to take part in team camps run by the Badgers.