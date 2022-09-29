Wisconsin Illinois Bielema Back Football

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during a game against Wisconsin on Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.

 Associated Press

MADISON — Illinois’ Bret Bielema wants to keep the focus off himself as the former Wisconsin coach returns to Camp Randall Stadium with an opposing team for the first time since his surprising exit a decade ago.

Bielema is following the same advice he gives his players.